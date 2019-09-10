Local mental health professionals discuss suicide prevention

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield community leaders held a zero suicide conference at the Mental Health Association.

This local crisis center urges families to talk with a loved who might be considering harming themselves in some way.

“There are a number of times when folks have said when someone has asked directly how are you feeling, ‘I’m concerned about you,'” Sara Kendall explained. “And that changed the scenario for someone to openly say ‘This is how I feel, I’m not feeling safe, I don’t think I want to live anymore.'”

We can all help prevent suicide.

The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals.

You can also call the Suicide Prevention Hotline, 1-800-273-8255.