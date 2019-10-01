Local pharmacies remove Zantac from shelves

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Big Y pharmacies have removed the popular heartburn medicine, Zantac, from their shelves.

Big Y is among the pharmacy chains that stopped selling Zantac following a warning from the FDA. The agency advised pharmacies that some Zantac pills might contain a potentially dangerous cancer-causing chemical.

Big Y Pharmacist, Christi Masciadrelli, told 22News that they have an abundance of caution when it comes to their customers.

“Obviously Big Y really cares about our customers and our patrons. We have an abundance of caution. We’re going to pull it from the shelves because we don’t want the possibility of that product getting out,” said Masciadrelli.

Zantac has not been recalled and the FDA has not recommended that patients stop taking the drug.

Big Y pharmacies join CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid in suspending sales of Zantac.