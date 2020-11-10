Local residents have mixed reactions to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine trial results

FILE – In this July 27, 2020, file photo, Nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration will hold a meeting to discuss the process of approving COVID-19 vaccines. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – News of a potential breakthrough in the race to get a COVID-19 vaccine receiving mixed reactions.

Ken Kippenberger told 22News he trusts a vaccine will be released to the public when it’s safe.

“I don’t think they’re going to offer it unless it’s pretty safe and pretty effective,” said Kippenberger.

Greenfield resident Laura Jordan said she trust vaccines and has gotten her flu shot, but she wants to wait to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Jordan told 22News, “I have reduced social contacts and I do a lot of things online now that I didn’t use to. So I’m willing to wait and see.”

A number of shoppers like Adele Smith-Penniman that if the vaccine is at the point that they feel safe enough to take it, that there are a number of things they’d like to do that they can’t do right now.

Smith-Penniman told 22News, “I have an amazing family, but I long to be with them and to hug them.”

Views have shifted on getting the COVID-19 vaccine over the course of the pandemic. Pew research finding of half of Americans in September said they would get the vaccine if it were available.

In May it was at 72 percent.