Local stores running low on disinfectants and hand sanitizers

A sign on a shelf at a QFC grocery store in Kirkland, Wash., advises shoppers Tuesday, March 3, 2020 that all hand sanitizer products are sold out. Fear of the coronavirus has led people to stock up on the germ-killing gel, leaving store shelves empty and online retailers with sky-high prices set by those trying to profit on the rush. The store is located near the Life Care Center of Kirkland, which has been tied to several cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The coronavirus has people searching local stores for disinfectants and hand sanitizer, but they are nearly impossible to find.

Disinfectant and mask manufacturers are working tirelessly to get their products to stores as fast as possible.

COVID-19 is a type of respiratory virus that spreads by touching infected surfaces and objects which is why so many people are rushing to buy hand sanitizer, wipes, and other disinfectants.

Geissler’s in Agawam is one of many stores that have been sold out of these products. Geissler’s Store Manager, Rich Whitney, told 22News manufacturers aren’t giving them any indication as to when or how many disinfectant products will be shipped to them.

“We just can’t get anything. Doesn’t matter what we order you can order a 100, you are getting zero. The demand is too great to keep up with the hand sanitizers, the masks, forget about it,” said Whitney.

Disinfectant companies like Clorox, have increased their production and are working around the clock to meet the demand.

The largest surgical mask manufacturer, Prestige Ameritech is also struggling to meet the demand and described the situation as a “madhouse.” The demand for all of these products is well over 1000 percent.

Whitney doesn’t expect their store to be fully stocked with disinfectant products until the outbreak is over.