NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – We are hearing from local residents if they would get an annual COVID booster shot. This is after an advisory committee for the FDA has raised doubts, about shifting to a yearly covid booster shot.

Several members of the committee said they worry about making any big decisions about when the vaccines are administered. Given that the virus is still so new. Unlike the flu, covid spread happens all year round.

“I definitely do agree with it. I believe that we are very fortunate and privileged to have access to high-grade medication,” said Mia Salazar of Holyoke.

COVID has been consistently mutating into new variants and failing to settle into a predictable seasonal pattern. Panel members concluded that covid is not like the flu.