LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Department of Public Works (DPW) said there has been two violations of drinking water standards. The DPW notified its customers that drinking water samples exceeded the maximum contaminant level for total trihalomethanes (TTHM) and haloacetic acids (HAA5).

Since November of 2021, the DPW has noticed the higher levels of TTHM and HAA5. There is currently 80 parts per billion (ppb) for the MCL for TTHM and 60 parts per billion (ppb) for the MCL for HAA5. These most recent average quarterly samples have been calculated for 12-months.

According to a DPW report, those who drink water containing trihalomethanes over the MCL over many years could result in health issues. These health issues could be with your liver, kidneys, and central nervous system, and may have an increased risk of getting cancer.

Even though there are risks to this contamination, the DPW says there is no need to boil water or take other corrective actions. If there is an issue with the water, the Department of Public Works said the town will receive a 24-hour notice.

Both the Longmeadow DPW and Springfield Water and Sewer Commission are ongoingly managing the drinking water. A new drinking water treatment design plan has begun. There are also repairs being made to its aged water treatment plant and transmission main from Cobble Mountain Reservoir.

If there is another exceedance of the MCL for DBP, the town residents are to be made aware as the new treatment plant is made available. Until then, the Commission is to continue to monitor the MCL.

In addition, the DPW is looking into adding automatic hydrant flushing units and a drinking water storage tank mixer.

The following is the progress of west parish filters water treatment plant upgrades, according to the DPW report:

treatment plant is scheduled to start in 2024 and is expected to be completed by December 2027. Phase 1 construction of other important plant upgrades began in December 2021.

On an accelerated schedule, the commission is to advance all plant upgrades.