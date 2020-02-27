Love Your Heart: Diagnosed with heart disease

(WWLP) – We’re in our final week of heart health month. Already this month we’ve talked about prevention and detection.
So what happens when you get the diagnosis? Just because you have heart disease, doesn’t mean you’ll have surgery. Doctors and their patients take several factors into consideration when making a plan for treatment, including age and future quality of life expectations.
Dr. Thomas A. Schwann, Associate Director of the Heart and Vascular Program at Baystate Medical Center discusses the risk factors to consider in the video above.