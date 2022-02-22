CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News recognizes Love Your Heart Day as part of our ongoing coverage of American Heart Month.

The CDC is urging Americans to take charge of their heart health. According to the CDC, one person dies from heart disease in the U.S. every 36 seconds. The most common type of heart disease is Coronary Artery Disease which restricts blood flow to the heart and causes heart attacks.

Lifestyle changes are the best way to protect yourself, eating healthy, regular physical activity, and cutting out smoking can greatly decrease your risk for heart disease. It’s also important to stay in touch with your doctor and get regularly scheduled checkups.