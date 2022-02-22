CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in Americans but your risk of having a stroke can greatly decrease with proper heart health practices.

High blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking, obesity, and diabetes are the leading causes of stroke and one in three American adults has at least one of those conditions or habits. The good news is you can manage and reduce those risk factors.

Blood pressure, cholesterol, and obesity can all be controlled with nutrition, exercise, and regular check-ups.

Reducing cigarette smoking even a little bit reduces your risk. Smoking at all increases the risk of stroke by 2.5 times but reducing consumption even by a few cigarettes a day can help.

