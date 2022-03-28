(WWLP) – Knowing your cholesterol numbers can be very important to maintaining your heart health, but the numbers don’t tell the whole story.

Health experts recommend measuring your cholesterol levels at least once every five years. Men over 35 and women over 45 should be checked more often. That screening is usually a blood test called a “lipid profile.”

The profile will provide you with numbers for total cholesterol, LDL (“bad cholesterol”), HDL (“good cholesterol”), and Triglycerides.

You will want to see low numbers for LDL, which builds up on artery walls. Anything over 190 is very high and requires lifestyle changes. For HDL, you want high numbers, because good cholesterol helps eliminate bad cholesterol from your body.

Finally, fats from foods take the form of triglycerides in your body. You want low numbers for Triglycerides.

Anything less than 150 is normal.