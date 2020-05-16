Maintaining your mental health during Covid-19

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – May is Mental Health Awareness Month and local public leaders are weighing in on the increased impacts of Covid-19 on our emotional wellness.

State Senator Eric Lesser hosted a livestream Q&A Friday on mental health and social work in wake of the pandemic. He was joined by his mother, Dr. Joan Lesser, who specializes in clinical mental health.

“This is a collective trauma,” Dr. Lesser told 22News. “It impacts individuals, families, groups, organizations, communities, state wise, nationally, globally, etc. and that has enormous implications for the world of mental health.”

If you find yourself overwhelmed with stress as result of Covid-19, the CDC recommends a number of different coping methods: