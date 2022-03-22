SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – March is about raising awareness for colon cancer, a disease where experts say early detection is key in saving lives. A surgeon at Baystate said people are getting colon cancer younger, so the recommended age for screening is now 45.

And while the average person may not think too much about their colon, Dr. Daniel Fish, said it’s one of the more common forms of cancer, and is a common cause of death, with 600,000 people expected to be diagnosed with it this year alone.

But the good news: it’s highly preventable. And one way they do that is through colonoscopy, which not only checks your colon for cancer but also cleans it from polyps which could develop into cancer. To show how important these screening measures are, you can look at the pandemic.

“A lot of people didn’t get their colonoscopies on time and as a result, we’re seeing a lot of patients who have more advanced cancers,” said Dr. Fish, a colorectal surgeon at Baystate Health. “And it just really underlines for us the importance of regularly screening your colon.”

Doctor Fish said the reasons behind fewer people getting those screenings was because they were either concerned to enter health care facilities during the pandemic, or because the facilities themselves were strained because of COVID-19 cases.

If you don’t have a family history of colon cancer, the disease can be sporadic. The important thing is to talk to your doctor to see how you can minimize the risk.