SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Baystate Health announced the risk factors that increase your chances of getting colorectal (colon) cancer.

In a news release from Baystate Health, an estimated 600,000 people will be diagnosed with colon cancer in 2022. Early detection through prevention and screening can help reduce fatalities from colorectal cancer. Colorectal cancer is found to be most common in those without a family history of colon cancer.

If colorectal cancer is present in an individual’s family history, a doctor might still take that into consideration and make decisions in regards to one’s health. Screening at a younger age might be started followed by frequent screening. Genetic counselors will estimate risks based on medical and family history to see if genetic testing is right for an individual.

A medical geneticist at Baystate Health, Mary-Alice Abbott advises to know your family history before speaking to a doctor. “When multiple family members have had cancers, particularly at younger ages, it is important to consider the possibility of a hereditary cancer predisposition syndrome in your family. Genetic testing may show that you are at higher risk for certain cancers, and additional screening might be recommended for you to ensure early detection and treatment. In some cases, genetic testing can show that you are at no higher risk for developing cancer than the average person,” Abbott said.

How to tell if genetic testing is needed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

Tumor screening results are abnormal

Previously had colorectal cancer

Previously had uterine or endometrial cancer before 50 years old

Previously had multiple primary cancer diagnoses

Several members had Lynch Syndrome type cancers – 3% of colon cancers are the result of Lynch Syndrome

If a colon cancer patient hasn’t had a family history, there is a high increase that cancer will form after age 50. Baystate Health reported that 5% to 10% of people with colon cancer have received it from one of their parents.

Risk factors that increase your chances of getting colon cancer:

Chances of colon cancer increase after age 50

Drinking more than 3 alcoholic beverages a day

Cigarette smoking

Overweight and obese

Inflammatory bowel disease

Previous history of colorectal cancer

inactivity

A high red meat diet

Some risks can be reduced by making lifestyle adjustments such as pursuing a healthy weight, limiting alcohol consumption, avoiding tobacco, and eating a diet low in animal fats.

Most cancers start as precancerous polyps, which become cancerous around the age of 39. Routine testing may be recommended at the beginning of age 45 or earlier depending on the risk level.

“People often have a fear of the unknown and a fear of having to endure invasive procedures and treatments for colon cancer. Because of major advances in technology, we can often offer patients surgery for colon and rectal cancer with minimally invasive techniques which allow for smaller incisions and improved recovery. Even patients who may require more extensive surgery are experiencing improved outcomes and survival from colon cancer with adequate medical and surgical treatment,” said Dr. Kelly Tyler, chief of Colorectal Surgery at Baystate Health.