March of Dimes members discuss maternal health with state lawmakers

BOSTON (WWLP) – Lawmakers met with representatives of March of Dimes in Boston on Wednesday.

Mothers came from across Massachusetts to speak with legislators about the importance of maternal health, and they’re working together to draft policies.

In a closed-door meeting, Northampton State Representative Lindsay Sabadosa spoke with March of Dimes members about a bill she filed this session.

Rep. Sabadosa is working to provide “Dula care” in the delivery room so that all mothers have physical and emotional support while in labor.

“Dula care is something that has been proven to improve outcomes regarding maternal health and so it felt appropriate that there is some form of payment for that so we’re not only allowing very privileged people to access that care, it’s really accessible to everyone,” Rep. Sabadosa said.

Springfield has one of the country’s highest premature birth rates. Women of color have a significantly higher risk for both premature birth and stillbirth.

One Springfield mother who said she was alone in the delivery room, told 22News she would have benefited from a Dula.

“I didn’t have the emotional support from them because they were too busy for that and I that Dula’s are necessary here in Massachusetts and around the world,” Gloria Agosto said.

March of Dimes plans to continue to work with lawmakers to keep moms and babies healthy.

