Marijuana overdose is not life-threatening, according to CDC

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people on Martha’s Vineyard had to be taken to the hospital last week after consuming cannabis edibles.

Marijuana is not a benign drug and a reaction to too much THC can send you to the emergency room.

Recreational marijuana shops have been up and running in Massachusetts for more than six months and some are wondering how dangerous the drug really is.

Three people were taken to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital last week after overdosing on edibles containing THC. One of them was a 60-year-old woman.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, although a marijuana overdose is not life-threatening, using too much of the drug can have hazardous results, including extreme confusion, anxiety, and hallucinations.

“For me as a young person I think it’s great for people to have the choice and the opportunity to purchase and use it at their own will but with that be able to have the education that comes along with it,” said Anna Hall of Arizona.

Hall and her sister live in Arizona, where marijuana is only legal for medicinal use. And although they support legal weed, they say, people who use it, should know how to use it responsibly.

“If you’re going to open up which I support, provide resources for people who are buying it and using it because some people have never tried it before and are excited to use it and are getting themselves into situations that they might not be able to handle,” Hall added.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, marijuana is the most-abused drug in the United States. Today’s marijuana is considered to be more potent than it was 20-years-ago.

Users who eat edibles containing marijuana may consume more than intended since they take longer to digest, and the onset of intoxication is delayed.

The Cannabis Control Commission warns edibles impact everyone differently, depending on your age, metabolism, how much you eat and other medication you take.

