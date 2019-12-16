Marijuana vape sales resumed, some restrictions continue

FILE – In this Oct. 4, 2019, file photo, a woman using an electronic cigarette exhales in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. With one in four teenagers now using e-cigarettes, underage vaping is universally condemned, and the federal government considers it an epidemic. But some other researchers believe recent trends continue to show vaping’s promise as a tool to steer millions of adult smokers away from cigarettes, the nation’s leading cause of death. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

(WWLP) – Marijuana vape sales resumed last week but there are still some restrictions users should be aware of.

Last week, the Cannabis Control Commission(CCC) permitted licensed marijuana retailers to once again sell devices that vaporize marijuana flowers for medical marijuana patients and non-medical users. However, some products remain off-limits.

For example, it’s still illegal to sell flavored vaping liquids. Vape shops must post signs warning of the dangers and health risks of vaping and they need to keep vaping products behind the counter.

Last month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control announced that vitamin E acetate, often added as a thickening agent to products that contain THC, had been identified as a possible culprit in the unexplained illnesses and injuries.

“I think it’s very important that we put public safety first and that is the priority. From what I’ve seen it’s mostly black market THC that is making people ill. So, hopefully, we can take a look at how safe the products are coming from licensed dispensaries.” – Mark Zatyrka, owner of INSA in Easthampton

Marijuana vaping products had been unavailable to consumers since September, when Gov. Charlie Baker imposed a temporary ban on the sale of any vaping product amid a national outbreak of vaping-related lung disease, including three deaths in Massachusetts.

Before a retailer can resume sales, operators must confirm the finished products do not contain vitamin E acetate and remain in compliance with the CCC’s testing protocols.

The public health council is still trying to determine exactly why people have been getting sick.