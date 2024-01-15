CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Open enrollment for Marketplace Health Plans at healthcare.gov ends on January 16th.
Since January 15 is a federal holiday, people will have until midnight on Tuesday to enroll in coverage.
People can add insurance or change their coverage. If you were automatically re-enrolled with healthcare.gov, people are still urged to update any income or household changes and compare plans.
Coverage for Marketplace Health Plans begins on February 1st.
