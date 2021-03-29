Mass Health Connector to provide aid for new, current members

(WWLP) – The Mass Health Connector will be providing additional aid to help pay for health insurance.

Under the new American Rescue Plan, most of the Health Connector’s current members, and new enrollees, will see lower health premiums for 2021 and 2022.

They have also extended enrollment through July 23 to allow for more residents to access the new premiums.

Federal premium subsidies, known as Advance Premium Tax Credits, will increase for many state residents who already receive them, and will make them available to more people who have never qualified before.

In April and May, the Health Connector will be reviewing all of its members’ status to ensure they are getting the maximum amount of new federal assistance available.