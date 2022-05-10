CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is investigating two cases of pediatric hepatitis in the state.

Last week, the CDC said it was investigating more than 100 cases of severe, unexplained hepatitis in children. The agency has asked public health officials to notify the CDC if they have similar cases of children under the age of 10 with no apparent explanation for their hepatitis.

The majority of the cases have been linked to an adenovirus, common virus that can cause flu-like symptoms or stomach problems. The two Massachusetts cases have tested negative for that infection.

Nearly two dozen states reported suspected cases of hepatitis to the CDC.