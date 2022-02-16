BOSTON, Mass. (SHNS)–A major health insurer in Massachusetts is partnering with a California-based company to pilot a blood test designed to detect cancer early.

The collaboration between GRAIL LLC and Point32Health, the combined organization of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, calls for a two-phased pilot of Galleri, a multi-cancer early detection blood test. Point32Health said it is the first commercial health plan in the U.S. to work with GRAIL on its test.

Point32Health employees who meet certain eligibility criteria, including age and family history of cancer, will be part of the first phase of testing. Plans call for a provider group serving Point32Health commercial members to be involved in the second phase of testing where officials expect to “help collect real-world evidence to assess the impact of the test on health care resource utilization and patient-reported outcomes.”

“Point32Health is proud to be a leader in health care services by delivering innovative medical advances that focus on improving the health and wellness of our colleagues and members,” Cain Hayes, president and CEO at Point32Health, said in a statement announcing the collaboration on Wednesday. Galleri “has the potential to be a game-changing screening tool that could be life-saving for people in the early detection of cancer,” he said.

Officials from the two companies said Galleri in a clinical study “demonstrated the ability to detect more than 50 types of cancer, as defined by the American Joint Committee on Cancer Staging Manual, over 45 of which lack recommended screening tests today, with a low false positive rate of less than 1 percent.”