Mass Vax sites slowly closing, lawmakers to focus on unvaccinated residents

BOSTON (WWLP) – State leaders began the process of closing down the Commonwealth’s seven mass vaccination sites on Monday.

Mass Vaccination sites played a huge role in distributing vaccines to the general public, but according to state leaders, it’s now time to shift to a more targeted approach.

Massachusetts remains a national leader in vaccine distribution, in fact, this week the Commonwealth is on track to reach 4 million residents fully vaccinated.

According to Governor Charlie Baker, the Commonwealth would never have achieved that without Mass Vaccination sites or the people that worked at them.

“All of those folks at the recognized and understood at the start of this process that we were in a hurry to get as many people vaccinated as fast as we possibly could and the reason for that was a tremendous amount of nervousness about some of these new variants that have developed,” Gov. Baker said on Monday.

The Mass Vax site at Gillette will close its doors on Monday, June 14, followed by the one in Natick on June 23 and then the one in Springfield on July 6.

If you are struggling to find a vaccine clinic near you check HERE for the mobile vaccine clinic.

The Baker administration will continue their local vaccine efforts by standing up additional community vax sites in the hardest-hit cities and towns, and they also plan to launch a door-knocking campaign to inform residents about the importance of getting the vaccine.