WAKEFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A doctor in Massachusetts was reprimanded by the Board of Registration in Medicine after issuing a prescription to a patient’s dog.

The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine announced it has taken disciplinary action against the medical license of Jonathan S. Weiss, M.D. According to a news release, Dr. Weiss, a psychiatrist, agreed that he wrongfully issued a prescription to a patient’s dog, which was not written in the usual course of his professional practice.

Dr. Weiss was licensed to practice medicine in Massachusetts in August 1984 and works in a private office in North Andover. He was fined $5,000 in the Consent Order.