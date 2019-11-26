Massachusetts has minimal flu activity so far this season

FILE – In this Aug. 27, 2010 file photo, nurse practitioner Susan Brown prepares a flu vaccination for a customer, in Rockville, Md. The service sector grew at a faster pace in October than the previous month, the 10th straight month of growth. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, file)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts is reporting minimal flu activity so far this season but they’re expecting more flu infections over the next few months.

The influenza virus kills tens of thousands of people every year in the U.S.

According to the CDC, the flu is widespread in several states, but not Massachusetts.

The flu season typically starts in October and lasts as late as May. Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, aches, and fatigue.

A flu shot is the best way to protect yourself from the virus. You can also protect yourself with regular hand-washing with soap and water, as well as avoiding contact with anyone who’s infected.

Springfield resident Susan Alvord told 22News, “Hopefully, I don’t get it. I wash my hands all the time, and I stay away from people that have it. If the person isn’t feeling well, we say ‘Don’t hug me.’ We do that.”

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the number of flu-related hospitalizations so far this season is comparable to the last two years at this time.

They’re urging everyone to get their flu shot, especially people with compromised immune systems.