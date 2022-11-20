CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Ahead of the holiday season, many travelers this year are more relaxed about COVID-19 transmission. But Massachusetts still has mandatory rules in place for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 must self isolate in Massachusetts. Self isolation is defined as keeping away from others to prevent the spread of germs. This rule is in place for everyone, even those who are vaccinated.

Anyone who is able to wear a mask is required to stay home and isolate for five days. Anyone who is not able to wear a mask must isolate for 10 days. People who are exposed do not need to isolate as long as they are asymptomatic.

To find a COVID-19 test, visit mass.gov. and use the COVID-19 testing location search.