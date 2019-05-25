Massachusetts health officials warn of measles exposure

BOSTON (AP/WWLP) – Health officials in Massachusetts say a child has tested positive for measles after visiting a number of locations in the Boston area that could have resulted in exposure to other people.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health confirmed Saturday that the child was diagnosed Friday.

This is the second case of measles this year in Massachusetts.

The department says during the infectious period, the child visited:

Weymouth Club in Weymouth last Saturday

Jack ‘n’ Jill Childcare at Marina Bay in North Quincy on Tuesday and Thursday

Star Market and the Quincy YMCA in Quincy on Wednesday

Crown Colony Medical Center in Quincy on Friday

Measles is highly contagious and is transmitted to others by airborne droplets when an infected person exhales or coughs.

Early symptoms of measles occur 10 days to 2 weeks after exposure and may resemble a cold (with fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes) and a rash occurs on the skin 2-4 days after the initial symptoms develop.

The rash usually appears first on the head and then moves downward. The rash typically lasts a few days and then disappears in the same order.

Those who were exposed and begin to develop symptoms of measles should call their healthcare provider before visiting an office, clinic, or emergency department as visiting a healthcare facility can put others at risk and should be avoided.

Anyone who has had measles in the past or has received two doses of the vaccine is unlikely to develop measles even if exposed.

There have been outbreaks in several states recently.

