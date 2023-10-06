CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Peak season for respiratory illnesses like Covid and the flu is fast approaching and the state’s Department of Health is aiming to get ahead of it with a new online dashboard providing data to the public.

This online resource is actually a redesign of the original COVID dashboard the state created early in the pandemic to track the spread of that virus in the state. Now health officials are hoping to expand that information to other illnesses.

They hope the public information will help state residents measure the risk level for respiratory illnesses as close to real-time as possible.