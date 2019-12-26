Massachusetts looking to open new drug-monitoring centers

BOSTON (AP) – Public health officials in Massachusetts are looking for organizations to set up centers where people can be monitored after using illicit drugs.

These planned “medical observation and monitoring services” would be staffed by nurses and other clinicians. Staff will monitor the clients’ vital signs, administer oxygen, intravenous fluids, and the overdose-reversing drug naloxone if necessary, the Boston Globe reports.

Clients can remain anonymous and receive counseling, treatment for infections and wounds, and help obtaining primary health care and addiction treatment.

People will not be allowed to use drugs inside these centers, which is a marked difference from safe consumption sites.