Closings and Delays
Greenfield Community College

Massachusetts looking to open new drug-monitoring centers

Health

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
narcan naloxone first responders_1540932221420.jpg.jpg

BOSTON (AP) – Public health officials in Massachusetts are looking for organizations to set up centers where people can be monitored after using illicit drugs.

These planned “medical observation and monitoring services” would be staffed by nurses and other clinicians. Staff will monitor the clients’ vital signs, administer oxygen, intravenous fluids, and the overdose-reversing drug naloxone if necessary, the Boston Globe reports.

Clients can remain anonymous and receive counseling, treatment for infections and wounds, and help obtaining primary health care and addiction treatment.

People will not be allowed to use drugs inside these centers, which is a marked difference from safe consumption sites.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories