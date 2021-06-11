Massachusetts nearing Baker’s vaccination goal; no high-risk communities in state report

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State public health officials made an exciting announcement on our vaccination progress, as doses continue across the Commonwealth. Thanks to that progress, local cities and towns are seeing sustained success in containing the virus.

Public health officials say we are closing-in on Governor Charlie Baker’s goal of 4.1 million fully-vaccinated people in Massachusetts.

The state passed 3.9 million fully vaccinated residents on Thursday. Our daily pace has significantly slowed down, however, with just 31,000 shots administered on Thursday.

Still, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders says she expects we will hit 4.1 million vaccinated people by the end of next week.

The high rate of vaccinations has numbers hitting all-time lows in the state’s cities and towns. For the second consecutive week, there were no communities in the state listed as high-risk (red category), and no communities in the moderate risk (yellow) category, either. That even includes Hampden County, which has the lowest vaccination rate in the state. In Springfield, there were just 134 new cases of the virus in the past two weeks.

Only three cities in western Massachusetts have enough cases to be recognized in the state risk assessment at all. Springfield, Holyoke, and West Springfield are all listed in the low risk (green) category.