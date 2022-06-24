SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Supreme Court on Friday struck down Roe v. Wade, eliminating the nearly 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion and handing states authority to drastically limit or ban the procedure.

More than two dozen states, primarily in the South and Midwest, are expected to tighten abortion access as a result of Roe falling, including 13 states with “trigger bans” set to take effect automatically or through minimal efforts by state officials.

What does this mean for Massachusetts?

In 2020, Massachusetts passed the Roe Act, keeping abortion legal in the Commonwealth. At the time, Governor Baker had his reservations, he has since shifted his position. On Tuesday, lawmakers and advocates gathered outside the State House to rally against the potential Supreme Court ruling. At the rally, pro-choice advocates said women have been calling from out-of-state to find abortion access here in Massachusetts.

Although the right to abortion access has been codified into law, elected officials believe more could be done to protect women from out of state seeking reproductive health services.

Governor Charlie Baker signed an executive order to protect access to reproductive health care services in the Commonwealth in response to the US Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v Wade.

State and local officials issued the following statements in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker

“I am deeply disappointed in today’s decision by the Supreme Court which will have major consequences for women across the country who live in states with limited access to reproductive health care services. The Commonwealth has long been a leader in protecting a woman’s right to choose and access to reproductive health services, while other states have criminalized or otherwise restricted access,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “This executive order will further preserve that right and protect reproductive health care providers who serve out of state residents. In light of the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v Wade, it is especially important to ensure that Massachusetts providers can continue to provide reproductive health care services without concern that the laws of other states may be used to interfere with those services or sanction them for providing services that are lawful in the Commonwealth.”

“We are proud of the Commonwealth’s history of ensuring access to reproductive health care, and will continue to do so, despite today’s ruling from the Supreme Court,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “With these actions, Massachusetts is once again leading the way in protecting a woman’s right to choose.”

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey

“We knew this was coming, but that doesn’t make it any less painful, less enraging, or less terrifying for the tens of millions of people who stand to lose access to basic, life-saving care. Today, for the first time ever, the Court has taken away a constitutional right – a right that has been recognized for nearly half a century. But in Massachusetts and other states where abortion will remain legal and accessible, we’ll do everything we can to ensure patients from across the country can receive needed care and to support and protect our providers who are offering that care. The majority of Americans want to keep abortion safe and legal, and I’m calling on Congress to do just that by codifying Roe.”

Massachusetts Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard E. Neal

“Today’s ruling is the dangerous culmination of Republicans’ decades-long effort to roll back women’s freedoms and control their health care decisions. This is a distressing and shameful step backwards. Democrats will fight like hell to protect women’s rights.”

Massachusetts Senator Eric P. Lesser

“Today’s dangerous decision by the Supreme Court confirmed our worst fears and validates the need to codify Roe in our state constitution. Thanks to steps Massachusetts has previously taken, abortion will remain legal and is protected under state-level statute. However, today’s decision raises the risk of a federal ban on abortion in the near future, which is why further safeguards are now necessary. Specifically, I believe we need to begin the process to enshrine reproductive freedom in our state constitution, alongside the freedom of speech, assembly, religion, and other basic rights. Our neighbors in Vermont have already begun this process. It’s important to start now, especially since it takes many years to complete. With the threat of our rights being changed at a moment’s notice, Massachusetts must put up every possible protection for our residents and families.”

Massachusetts State Democratic Party Chair Gus Bickford

“Today’s news has sent shockwaves across our country and we, first and foremost, stand in unwavering solidarity with the women of Massachusetts and the United States. Massachusetts has some of the strongest reproductive equity laws in the nation and abortion remains legal in Massachusetts thanks to advocacy from local leaders and the actions of Democrats on Beacon Hill. Despite that, we will not simply stand by as the basic human rights of women are stolen elsewhere. Many Republicans have worked diligently and systematically for years to ensure this day would come while others in the GOP have remained pathetically silent and looked the other way. Either way, history will take note. What Republicans surely did not expect is the response this will mobilize in all 50 states. This is a dark day in America, but we will not be deterred in our pursuit to right this wrong. It is Democrats who will ensure we restore these protections and honor a person’s right to make decisions about their own body.”

Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts

“This dangerous and chilling decision will have devastating consequences across the country, forcing people to travel hundreds, sometimes thousands, of miles for care or remain pregnant. Abortion is health care, and access to care should not be based on one’s zip code, income level, or identity.

This is a dark day for our country, but we’ve been preparing for this. In Massachusetts, abortion will remain legal and protected under state law – the Court’s decision does not change this, and PPLM is here for our patients today, and always.

Right now, people can look to Massachusetts: for care and for leadership. We must meet this moment with the urgency it demands by taking action to expand access to all sexual and reproductive health care — in our clinics providing care to all who want it and by legislating reproductive health equity in every corner of the Commonwealth.” Dr. Jennifer Childs-Roshak, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts

The Diocese of Springfield Bishop Byrne

“I affirm today’s Supreme Court decision, upholding each state’s right to defend life. Here in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts we still have much work to do so that all citizens recognize the sanctity of all human life. We continue to work, advocate and pray that our brothers and sisters will recognize the right to life of the most vulnerable among us. This includes not just the unborn who are so precious to us, but all people who are vulnerable. We will continue to work to affirm this right, the right given by God alone that all life is sacred and intended.

We will continue to support women and families facing a crisis pregnancy through the many ministries and services in the Diocese of Springfield.

I also pray that those who are upset by this decision will raise their voices in a peaceful manner.”

Massachusetts Citizens for Life

“This is a moment that life advocates have worked tirelessly for throughout the past half-century. A grave and unjust abuse of judicial power has been corrected. The American people now have a voice, a united voice that, today, raises even louder on behalf of the voiceless. Our work is just beginning, as we aim to bridge the great cultural chasm that Roe v. Wade created. We will not stop working to save the lives of innocent unborn human beings. We will not cease our efforts to understand the needs of their mothers and to extend love and support to every woman who faces a crisis during pregnancy. Women deserve better than abortion. Women and men deserve the truth and every opportunity to live outside the shadow of abortion and in the bright light of real and lasting joy, a joy that comes only from honoring life.

“Unfortunately, abortions will continue to be available in many places throughout the United States and here in Massachusetts,” says Maloney Flynn. “Pro-abortion legislators in Massachusetts recently passed more funding for abortion and lowered the age of parental consent from 18 to 16. Despite the scare tactics from the pro-abortion lobby, abortions will unfortunately still happen here in Massachusetts. All of us at Massachusetts Citizens for Life and our thousands of members around the state are dedicated to educating the public about the humanity of the unborn and the resources available to pregnant women who need assistance.” Myrna Maloney Flynn, Massachusetts Citizens for Life’s President

MGH Institute of Health Professions

“This is really devastating for the future of reproductive justice.”

“It’s extremely sad to see a right people have had for nearly 50 years be taken away. But it’s also not surprising – we’ve been moving in this direction for the last 30 years because there has been a steady chipping away of the rights of people to have an abortion in the US, so this is essentially the cherry on top of a policy landscape that’s already made it increasingly difficult for people without means.”