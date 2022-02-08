Massachusetts ranked #1 for flu vaccinations in 2020-21 season

(NEWS10) – A new study from ValuePenguin released Tuesday analyzed flu vaccination rates across the nation to gain a better understanding of how reception has changed since COVID-19. Massachusetts ranked #1 for flu vaccination rates, coming in at 66.5% during the 2020-21 flu season, which is just over the national average.

As mask-wearing, social distancing, and virtual schooling became normalized in the 2020-21 flu season, the virus virtually disappeared in the United States. In that season, 52.1% of all eligible Americans received a flu vaccine, which is nearly identical to the rate of the previous season.

When it comes to the states with the highest vaccination rates, New England tops the 2020-21 list. Massachusetts is joined at the top by Rhode Island (66.4%), Connecticut (62.3%), New Hampshire (60.7%), and Vermont (59.9%). Maine is the only New England state that didn’t land in the top five, but didn’t fall too far behind at 16th (56.4%).

On the flip side, Southern states have the lowest flu vaccination rates in the U.S. Florida (41.7%) and Mississippi (42.1%) are at the bottom, and Georgia (43.1%) isn’t far behind.

ValuePenguin analysts used Centers for Disease Control and Prevention seasonal influenza vaccination rate data to create their report. For more information, or to view the study as a whole, visit valuepenguin.com.