Massachusetts seeing increased reports of foodborne illness

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts has seen a significant increase in reports of foodborne illnesses caused by Cyclospora.

The state Department of Public Health is trying to figure out why so many people in Massachusetts have been infected by the Cyclospora. They said there are steps you can take to reduce your risk.

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal illness caused by the parasite Cyclospora. The infection causes diarrhea which sometimes can be severe. The DPH said you can help prevent sickness by washing your hands before touching raw meat and produce.

It’s also important to wash fruits and vegetables under running water before eating or cooking them. Nathaniel Amanin told 22News that it’s important to clean your hands after handling produce and raw meats.

“You gotta make sure hands are clean and make sure the products and foods you touch are clean,” said Amanin. “Just wash them all and make sure they are clean from bacteria.”

The Department of Public Health said cooking produce will also reduce the risk of Cyclospora and other foodborne infections. The DPH still has yet to identify any specific contaminated foods.

There have been more than 100 Cyclospora cases in Massachusetts since May, mostly in the eastern part of the state.

