MassHealth helping members quit smoking without co-pay

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The state’s health insurance agency is helping people quit smoking and vaping.

MassHealth members no longer have to pay co-pays for products and medications that help people quit smoking. As the statewide vaping ban continues until January, MassHealth members do not need to pay for anything out of pocket for products to help them quit smoking.

Which includes prescription medications and over the counter products like gum and nicotine patches. MassHealth said it wants to focus on ensuring its members have access to products to help them quit smoking and vaping.

This move follows governor Charlie Baker’s declaration of a public health emergency which included a temporary statewide ban on vaping products. MassHealth says they want to help those who may be turning back to cigarettes.

The regulation also allows pharmacists to create a prescription for MassHealth members upon request.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has reported five confirmed and five probable cases of vaping-related pulmonary illnesses. To date, 83 suspected vaping-related illnesses have been reported since Sept. 11.

Data from the CDC shows 805 lung injury cases were reported from 46 states, as well as 12 confirmed deaths in 10 states.

Masshealth has 1.8 million members that’s more than a quarter of Massachusetts residents.