CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – MassHealth will be covering doula services starting this spring.

The Healey-Driscoll Administration says that this is part of their effort to address health disparities and advance health equity in Massachusetts and that doulas have been shown to improve several health outcomes for mothers and infants, according to a news release from the Executive Office of Health and Human Services.

Doulas provide non-medical emotional, informational, and physical support during pregnancy, birth, and the postpartum period. MassHealth doula coverage will include labor and delivery support, as well as visits during pregnancy and afterward.

Applications for doulas to apply to enroll as a provider with MassHealth are open.

“Our administration is committed to ensuring access to high-quality health care, including safe and equitable maternal care,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Covering doula services for MassHealth members is just one step in improving health equity and outcomes for all people across the state.”

“It is essential that everyone has access to comprehensive, high-quality, and inclusive maternal health care,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “This new benefit is a part of our cross-agency work to reduce racial disparities in health care.”

“Making doula care accessible to MassHealth members is an important part of our efforts to improve maternal health and advance health equity in Massachusetts,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Kate Walsh. “Findings from the Department of Public Health’s Review of Maternal Health Services earlier this year and the Special Commission on Racial Inequities in Maternal Health in 2022 point to doula care as an important means of improving maternal and infant health outcomes, especially for people of color.”

“MassHealth is committed to addressing maternal health disparities and doula services have been shown to improve outcomes for low-income families and families of color,” said Assistant Secretary for MassHealth Mike Levine. “Ensuring that members have access to the care they need during pregnancy and through the 12-month postpartum period is a critical component of our plan to meet this goal.”