CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP/AP) – It was announced on Friday that Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of the anesthetic ketamine, but what exactly is it?

According to the Associated Press, Perry also drowned in “the heated end of his pool,” but that it was a secondary factor in his death back on October 28th, deemed an accident, according to an autopsy report from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

What is Ketamine?

Ketamine is a dissociative anesthetic that has some hallucinogenic effects, according to the DEA. Ketamine distorts the perception of sight and sound and makes the user feel disconnected and not in control and is referred to as a “dissociative anesthetic hallucinogen,” as it makes the user feel detached from their pain and environment.

The anesthetic can induce a state of sedation, making you feel calm and relaxed, immobility, relief from pain, and amnesia, and is abused for the dissociative sensations and hallucinogenic effects. It is an approved medical product as an injectable, short-acting anesthetic for use in humans and animals and as ketamine as a nasal spray for treatment-resistant depression.

What are the side effects?

Ketamine may cause unwanted side effects such as:

Agitation

Depression

Cognitive difficulties

Unconsciousness

Amnesia

Involuntarily rapid eye movement, dilated pupils, salivation, tear secretions, and stiffening of the muscles, possible nausea, and Hallucinogen Persisting Perception Disorder (HPPD) have been reported several weeks after ketamine is used and might include experiencing prolonged visual disturbances. An overdose of Ketamine can cause unconsciousness and dangerously slowed breathing.

People who were close to Perry said he was doing ketamine infusion therapy, which is an experimental treatment used to treat depression and anxiety. The medical examiner then said that the levels of ketamine in his body were in the range used for general anesthesia during surgery and that his last treatment a week and a half earlier wouldn’t explain those levels. The drug is typically metabolized in a matter of hours.

The report also said that coronary artery disease and buprenorphine, which is used to treat opioid use disorder, also contributed.

Perry was declared dead after being found unresponsive at his home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles in October. Investigators performed the autopsy the next day. He had taken drugs in the past but had been “reportedly clean for 19 months,” according to the report.

Perry had played pickleball earlier in the day, the report says, and his assistant, who lives with him, found him face down in the pool after returning from errands.

His assistant said that Perry had not been sick, had not made any health complaints, and had not shown evidence of recent alcohol or drug use. Postmortem blood tests showed “high levels” of ketamine in his system, which could have raised his blood pressure and heart rate and dulled his impulse to breathe.

A woman whose name is redacted in the autopsy report told investigators he had been receiving the ketamine infusions for his mental health, and that his doctor had been giving them to him less often because he had been feeling well.

Perry was among the biggest television stars of his generation when he played Chandler Bing alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004 on NBC’s megahit sitcom “Friends.”