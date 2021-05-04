(WWLP) – May is stroke awareness month and 22News is Working for You with a reminder of what to look out for.

The main symptoms of a stroke include, face drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulty, and blindness in one or both eyes.

If any of these occur, it’s important to call 911 right away, quick stroke treatment can save someone’s life.

According to the CDC, someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds, and don’t forget, strokes can happen at any age but the risk does increase with age.