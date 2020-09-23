Melanoma cancer survivor explains her efforts to create legislation on tanning beds

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News has teamed up with the American Cancer Society to raise money for cancer research.

Melamona survivor Meghan Rothschild talked to us about her journey through cancer.

— Meghan, you’re a cancer survivor. Can you first tell us a little bit about your story?

Meghan:

“Yeah absolutely so I survived Stage 2 melanoma during my sophomore year of college, melanoma being the deadliest form of skin cancer. I noticed a mole on my stomach and I brought it to my doctors attention, and she, believe it or not, told me it looked fine. But for whatever reason at the age of 19 I just insisted the mole be removed and about two weeks later, I ended up being diagnosed with Stage 2 melanoma.”

— So since your diagnosis you’ve worked hard to prevent other people from getting cancer through legislation. Tell us a little bit about that.

Meghan:

“Yeah, so many years ago I teamed up with the American Cancer Society and actually had the opportunity to testify in Boston at the State House in an effort to get tanning beds restricted to those under 18. We were able to get that passed and since my diagnoses I worked with a variety of other non profit organizations but ACS of course being one of the staple non profits I worked with for many years to raise funds for all the work that they do.”

— We are working today to raise money for cancer research. Why is this such an important cause?

Meghan:

“It’s an incredible important cause because cancer affects so many people. I mean you’d be hard pressed to find someone in your life who doesn’t know someone who has been impacted in some way. And of course with everything happening right now with the pandemic, cancer funding is being pushed to the wayside and for good reason but people are still getting cancer. We still need to do research and fund this cause specially it doesn’t go away bc of the pandemic. I hope that people will be willing to donate and support the American Cancer Society and all the important work they do in our community.”

— You know what, I think we have the bandwidth. We can multitask. I always say that to people. We can multi task. Meghan, thank your for coming on the program and sharing your story with us.

Meghan:

“Thank you for having me!”