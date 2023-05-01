CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Every year the first Monday in the month of May is known as “Melanoma Monday,” a national day to raise awareness of the most dangerous type of skin cancer.

According to the American Cancer Society, melanoma is a type of skin cancer that develops when melanocytes, which are the cells that give the skin its tan or brown color, start to grow out of control.

Cancer begins when cells in the body start to grow out of control, and cells in almost any part of the body can become cancer, and can then spread to other areas of the body. Melanoma is less common than some other types of skin cancers, but melanoma is more dangerous because it’s more likely to spread to other parts of the body if it is not caught and treated early.

Finding melanoma at an early stage is crucial. Early detection can greatly increase your chances of finding a cure. Look for any new or changing moles, brown spots, or growths on your skin.

Most of these are harmless, but not always. If you find a spot that you think seems out of the ordinary, visit your doctor. Experts recommend seeing a dermatologist at least once a year for screenings.

Follow up regularly with your doctor once treatment is complete. It is crucial to identify any recurrence as early as possible.