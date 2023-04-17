(WWLP) – New research from a conference for cancer found that a cancer vaccine made from mRNA has improved the life span of melanoma patients.

According to the CDC, skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the U.S. This research shows that adding an experimental mRNA cancer vaccine to immunotherapy can lower the risk of melanoma patients dying or having their cancer come back by 44 percent.

“It’s just really cool, something on a vaccine level can be targeted to an individual’s case or situation,” said Gary Keblish, a vaccine trial participant.

This cancer vaccine uses mRNA technology and patients in the clinical trial will get their own personalized vaccine. This will help target mutations specific to their cancer.