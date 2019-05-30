Mental health awareness conversation focuses on identifying issues and getting help

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – May is Mental Health Awareness month.

Every year, over 40-MILLION Americans are identified as having a mental illness. Mental illness can affect anyone at any age, from children to elders. It can manifest in many types of disorders, from anxiety and depression to addiction and dementia.

Learn about some of the programs and resources available in our region that help identify and treat mental illness.

Our guest is Kimberly Lee, Vice President of Resource Development and Branding for the Mental Health Association.

Learn more about the Mental Health Association (MHA).

