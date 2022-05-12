EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – River Valley Counseling Center (RVCC) welcomes Susan Quigley, Psy.D., LP, LMHC as the new Director of Outpatient Services in Easthampton.

“Dr. Quigley brings with her a passion for community mental health with over 20 years of experience from varying clinical, supervisory, training and administrative roles within clinic settings,” said Rosemarie Ansel, Executive Director of RVCC.

Dr. Quigley is a licensed psychologist in Massachusetts and received her doctorate in clinical psychology from Antioch New England Graduate School.

“As the new Director of Outpatient Services in Easthampton, I am very excited to be joining the River Valley Counseling Center staff because of the agency’s humanistic culture, standards of excellence, and thoughtful care it provides for both its clients and its employees. I am looking forward to many rich experiences here,” Dr. Quigley says.

Holyoke, Chicopee, Easthampton, Springfield, and Westfield are where River Valley Counseling Center outpatient mental health services can be accessed. To make an appointment visit River Valley Counseling Center website.

Services include: