Mercy Medical Center changes visitor policy due to potential coronavirus cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Mercy Medical Center and Providence Behavioral Health Hospital have implemented new restrictions on visitation to ensure the safety of patients and employees.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the following visitor restrictions are in place at Mercy Medical Center, Family Life Center for Maternity, Weldon Rehabilitation Hospital, and Providence Behavioral Health Hospital and will remain in effect until further notice:

Visitors should be limited to one at a time per patient

No visitors under 14 years old will be permitted

Do not visit if you have any symptoms of a cold, the flu, or COVID-19

In order to provide an environment that is safe for patients, visitors, and colleagues the hospital is asking visitors to take certain precautions: