Mercy Medical Center ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine to staff

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A return to normal rests with the COVID-19 vaccine, and on its track to get to our local hospitals by the end of December.



Gov. Baker said Massachusetts will receive 300,000 doses of the vaccine in the first shipments.



The first round of COVID-19 vaccines for Massachusetts are expected to be from Pfizer and health care workers would be first in line when they get them.

22News spoke with Mercy Medical Center about what they will do with their vaccines when they get them. Mercy’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Robert Roose explained that 300,000 doses of the vaccine would translate to just 150,000 vaccinations. And that’s why they prioritized, which workers will get it first.



“It will required hospitals like Mercy to have a priority tiering system where we will be focusing first on those health care workers who are at most risk at acquiring COVID-19 due to their job responsibilities and the settings they work in,” said Dr. Roose.

Dr. Roose told 22News that they will conduct their own review of the vaccines when they come in. If the vaccines are successful, it will mark a major step towards ending this pandemic.

“If less and less people acquire the virus, then those infection rates will go down,” said Dr. Roose. “We will see hospitalizations drop, and thankfully and importantly we will see the death rate continue to decline.



Dr. Roose hopes to know exactly how many vaccine doses they’ll receive over the next week.