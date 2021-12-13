MHA offers tips for those recovering from addiction during the holidays

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The holidays can be a challenging time for those recovering from addiction. The Mental Health Association has some ways to help this holiday season.

Holiday parties can pose a huge threat to someone in recovery, but MHA offers a lot of ideas to help people stay on track. For example, they recommend people plan ahead if they’re going to a holiday party where alcohol will be involved. This includes having an exit plan, bringing your own beverages, or bringing a friend who is also going through recovery.

Other tips from the MHA include:

Sticking to your boundaries, especially with your family

Keeping your self-care routine going

Staying connected to your sober network

22News spoke with Kimberley Lee, Resource Development & Branding for the MHA on how family and friends can help, “Make sure to have those choices, those beverages at their party or during festivities that are non-alcoholic, but still feel celebratory.”

Lee added that the holidays can also be isolating for those in recovery, especially the early stages. She recommends trying to connect with someone who’s going through the same thing for support.