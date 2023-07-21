SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield City Leaders were in Indian Orchard Friday morning celebrating the grand opening of the Milagros ‘Terry’ Rodriguez Wellness Center.

The center was dedicated to Rodriguez who spent more than 20 years on the city’s park commission and 30 years as an organizer for the New North Citizens Council. This new wellness center will help residents in need of substance use recovery support and prevention services.

“She was kind of a quiet soldier, she helped out a lot of people, she helped hundreds of individuals get into treatment services and we are so proud to honor her today. And we just love her and we miss her,” Maria ligus, Executive Director at New North Citizens’ Council.

Mayor Sarno told 22News that this center will serve as a reminder of Rodriguez’s enduring legacy of service to the city of Springfield and its residents.