PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A speaker for Minding Your Mind shared his story with youth about mental health and well-being across the region through a virtual STRIVE leadership conference held by the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office on Thursday.

Minding Your Mind provides mental health education for adolescents, teens, young adults, parents, teachers, and school administrators. The program focuses on putting an end to the stigma and destructive behaviors that are connected to mental health issues.

The conference is geared toward eighth-grade students that are beginning their journey to high school. Andrea Harrington, Berkshire District Attorney said, “I remember being in eighth grade and heading into high school could be intimidating.” This transition eighth graders face puts them in a position where they reevaluate their identity.

The Youth Advisory Board, made up of young people striving to vocalize concerns for the youth, welcomed Scott Prendergott to the conference. A 25-year-old Mind Your Mind speaker from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has a passion for helping youth find light in their lives as he has been in their shoes before. Prendergott story focuses on his struggles with mental health during his teen years up until his college years.

When Prendergott was 15-years-old in ninth grade, he had appeared as happy, sociable, and always had a smile. The nickname, “sir smiles a lot” was given to him by his peers. One thing he loved more than life at the time was basketball. Basketball had become his main focus and hadn’t cared about anything else. During his first high school basketball season, he had a lot of team wins, success, and exposure. However, that success came with the feeling of pressure, stress, and extra tension.

Prendergott ended up being cut from his high school basketball team at 16-years-old when his anxiety increased and mental health drifted. He found this to be devastating, but it resulted in him having no identity, he only saw himself as a basketball player. “I felt lost,” he said.

He began to go through emotional changes after this shift in his life. Prendergott noted emotional changes are seen as the beginning signs of depression. “I could never except it was depression, I knew people that dealt with it, but never thought I’d deal with it.”

Warning signs Prendergott had noticed:

Grades began to drop

Personality change

Isolating from others

Before depression became evident to him, the school was important to him and he tried his best to excel in his classes. When the depression began, his grades plummeted and he hadn’t cared. He said, “the thing I wanted was basketball, but when I didn’t have that, I felt worthless.”

The teen that was filled with smiles, became secluded, very quiet, and angry. He spent months acting like he was angry with the world but ignored it.

In school, he stopped eating lunch with his friends and secluded himself from everyone. He knew it wasn’t ok but did not want to admit it to himself.

“I started to act like this kid that didn’t care about anything.” Scott Prendergott

Prendergott showed participants of the conference his school ID photos from when he was in 10th grade, 11th grade, and 12th grade. The 10th and 11th grade photo he had been smiling, but in the 12th grade photo he hadn’t been.

In 11th grade, he wore an emotional mask and wouldn’t unmask it until he went into bed at night. The 12th-grade photo had been more visible to the idea that something may have been going on. According to Prendergott, it was the photo that best showed his depression.

Pendergott pulled viewers’ attention to how depression can appear bold and obvious, but can also be camouflaged. “I didn’t acknowledge what was going on, I covered it up.”

A new journey for Pendergott would begin when he went off to college. He thought this experience would be a chance to start over and all his worries would go away. When he first got to college, he claimed this to be everything he had hoped for. “It was everything I had hoped for.”

He had zero complaints and hadn’t seen his depression reappear from his old self, “I was genuinely happy and not fake smiling. For the first time in my life, I felt like I was acting like who I was.”

However, during his second semester of freshman year of college, it became a lot more difficult and stressful during his final test week. All the stress he had been facing triggered his depression back into his life. He experienced the same symptoms he had faced in high school.

This was a time in Pendergott’s life when he realized that his depression would not go away easily. “It got worst, but rather now it became all consumed, never left, at forefront of my life.”

Pendergott explained how negative thinking became a huge component of his depression. He would bring negative self-talk onto himself and become very anxious. “Someone who is suffering from depression thoughts, they never stop thinking.” The negative thoughts in Pendergott’s mind never left him, no matter where he went or did. “I gave it permission to rule my life.”

During his first semester of sophomore year of college, he got to a point where he’d barely leave his dorm room, “I barely left the room, unless it was 145% necessary, I stayed in the room virtually.” This body state he was in, continued for several weeks.

“Never thought I’d see a good day again, not thinking in a rationale way. Every day was the same, I’d look out the window, go to bed, eat and sleep.”

One day, Pendergott became triggered in late February of his second semester of sophomore year. He had woken up one morning and had a feeling he hadn’t felt before, this was complete numbness. “I had no feeling at all.” He went outside his room to walk around the south of Philadelphia for two hours. When he was walking around, he had no care at all about where he was.

Pendergott walked into the middle of the road for a couple of minutes and blocked out the sounds of people honking and ignored the gestures people had given. When he turned to his left, he had seen a bus stop and near it was an advertisement image for a local hospital. The image was of a mom with her child, rocking it back and forth. He then realized how important that baby was in her life and she loved that baby more than anything.

This image had enlightened him to move out of the road and call his mom, she’d answer and talk to him. At this moment, he was talking for the first time about his depression for the first time after five years of dealing with it on his own. His parents had known about his situation before but had always pushed them away due to not knowing if his depression was going to be persistent. He said, “I didn’t have to fight with this anymore.”

“If someone is not comfortable speaking to someone, they could write down their feelings or record themselves talking about them. The key is to get the ball rolling and not keep it inside. I can not say that enough,” said Dr. Michael P. Accordino, a CRC, LMHC, professor, and Graduate Program Director of the Clinical Mental Health Counseling Program in the Department of Counseling at Springfield College.

If a person asks for help, Pendergott mentioned three components to remember when responding and reacting:

Listen – Make them know you’re paying attention.

Validate – A person can say, “thanks for sharing”, which will make that person feel that it was okay for them to open up.

Seek further help – Professionals that specialize in mental health can be contacted.

According to Accordino, “The best way to respond is to not panic and to acknowledge that it is not uncommon to have feelings of depression, and around 7% of the population deal with the disease every year. Also, it is okay to ask someone if they feel like hurting themselves if they seem to be feeling very low. Talking about suicide does not typically motivate someone to hurt one’s self. The opposite is true.”

Accordino shared his advice when coping with depression, “My first advice would be to tell someone – a family member, close friend, teacher/professor, or coach. When someone keeps symptoms of depression to themselves without treatment, time is not on their side. Seeking treatment for depression should be done as soon as possible,” he said, “the evidence-based coping methods are psychotherapy and medication. Psychotherapy allows a person to discuss their feelings of depression and learn cognitive strategies for keeping them under control. The medication keeps a person from getting too low and being susceptible to suicidal ideation.”

As life went on for Pendergott, he was able to cope but had become an endless process. He told viewers that he had both his good and bad days. He’d figure out strategies to discover who is as a person, he didn’t like it at the time but grew into it. “Recovery for everybody is different,” Pendergott said.

His steps to recovery involved the following:

Talking about it

Research

Practiced Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

These strategies would become part of his everyday life and over time he began to see changes. “Some days you fall back, but moved forward, knew better things were ahead.”

Another tactic applied to his recovery process was coming up with “Emergency Joys”, which are three positive experiences that you have had and apply them to your everyday life to bring a sense of purpose into your life and bring hope to your current situation.

The three things that kept Pendergott going were watching the tv series, Seinfeld, listening to his favorite music, and eating his favorite cereal called Honey Bunch of Oats. Watching the tv series Seinfeld became his coping mechanism and gave him something to look forward to each day. When listening to music he’d find relatable songs and reminded himself if the artist who sang the song could get through it, then he could too. Having the same cereal each morning would bring a smile to his face each morning. Instead of fighting anxious thoughts for the day, cereal jumpstarted his day.

In Pendergott’s recovery process, he also went to a therapist for his depression and had received a professional diagnosis.

Viewers had the chance to learn about something he calls, “Do something every day, planting seeds of positivity,” in which you get three posts it notes and you write the following on each one:

What you like about yourself

One thing you look forward to

One thing your grateful for

These post-it notes are in resemblance to positive affirmations, in which your mind focuses on the good things of life.

Pendergott mentioned how to not neglect any bad experiences, he reflected on those as much as the good experiences. The good and bad experiences became part of who he was as a person, but wouldn’t define him. He announced to his viewers, “learn to celebrate each experience for what it is then picking at experience, gain perspective, worth so much more.”

At the end of his speech, he said to each viewer, “We are already on our way to facing our challenges.”

Ben Heim, the chair of the Youth Advisory Board gave his thoughts on Pendergott’s speech, “Story was incredibly inspiring and encourages them to give others help or get help.”

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, the Suicide Prevention Line can be reached at 1-800-273-TALK or Text: Connect to 741741 to be connected with a crisis counselor.