SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Men of Color Health Awareness group, or MOCHA, hosted an informational reception on public health myths at the Solid Rock Baptist Church on Saturday.

MOCHA’s project director Lamont Scott believes that knowledge is power and in order to keep our communities safe we need to start a dialogue on public health.

MOCHA’s mission is to empower men of color and their families in the Greater Springfield area with the tools to eliminate health disparities. Dr. Wilmore Webley, an Associate Professor of Microbiology at UMass Amherst, hosted tonight’s discussion about public myths and misinformation to address people’s concerns when it comes to COVID-19.



The event was important to the Springfield community to discuss how Black and Brown communities are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19

“It’s the myths that’s really confusing folks, some of the stuff that’s on the internet and we want to make sure that people have an opportunity to ask someone that they can really get the truth from and also do their own research because knowledge is power,” Scott told 22News.

The community was able to continue a dialogue on regular health screenings, testing, and vaccines as well as providing other COVID-19 resources. Both Dr. Webley and Scott want the community to be able to ask questions and offer Black and Brown communities the resources needed to stay safe.