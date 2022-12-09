SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Men of Color Health Awareness group or MOCHA hosted a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Solid Rock Baptist Church in Springfield.

MOCHA teamed up with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the Black Springfield COVID-19 Coalition to provide a variety of public health resources to the community.

Those who came down to receive their vaccine or booster were able to walk away with a $75 gift card as well as at home testing kits. 22News spoke with to MOCHA’s project director Lamont Scott about today’s clinic.

Lamont Scott said, “We just want people to be aware that the information is still out here through your state department which we’re giving out plenty of information at our tables. We want people to be aware that you need to stay safe. This is not over. We are not out of the woods by any means. We know there is a lot going on and we just want to keep people safe.”

MOCHA’s mission is to empower men of color and their families in the greater Springfield area with the tools to eliminate health disparities.