BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced Thursday that 18 more cases of monkeypox were confirmed in men within the past week.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the 18 cases announced Thursday had their diagnoses between July 7 and July 13 after testing was completed by the State Public Health Laboratory in Jamaica Plain.

The Massachusetts DPH is working with local health officials, the patients, and healthcare providers to identify individuals who may have been in contact with the patients while they were infectious. All individuals are isolated to prevent the spread to others until they are no longer infectious.

Current data from CDC indicate that there have been 1,053 cases of monkeypox virus this year in US residents. Regularly updated case counts can be obtained on the CDC’s website: 2022 U.S. Map and Case Count.

Monkeypox Vaccine in Massachusetts

Massachusetts distributed 2,004 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine on July 5 to four health care providers. Vaccines are limited and only available to those who are eligible per CDC.

Vaccine appointments are available from:

Fenway Health (Boston): Appointments can be made by calling 617-927-6060 Monday through Friday between 9 AM and 5 PM

Massachusetts General Hospital Sexual Health Clinic (Boston): Appointments can be made by calling 617-726-2748 Monday through Friday between 9 AM and 5 PM

Boston Medical Center Infectious Disease Clinic (Boston): Appointments can be made by calling 617-414-4290 Monday through Friday between 9 AM and 5 PM

Outer Cape Cod Health Services (Provincetown): Appointments can be made by calling 508-905-2888 Monday through Friday between 8 AM and 5 PM

JRI Health (Framingham): Appointments can be made by calling 508-935-2960 Mondays and Fridays between 8 AM and 4 PM and Tuesday through Thursdays between 8 AM and 6:30 PM

Greater Lawrence Family Health Center (Lawrence): Appointments can be made by calling 978-685-7663 Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 4 PM

Health Innovations (Randolph): Appointments can be made by calling 339-987-1956 Monday through Friday between 10 AM and 5 PM

Baystate Medical Center Brightwood Health Center (Springfield): Appointments can be made by calling 413-794-4458 Monday through Friday between 8 AM and 5 PM

Tapestry Health (Springfield): Appointments can be made by calling 413-586-2016, extension 121, Monday through Friday between 8 AM and 4 PM

According to the CDC, the first signs are fever, headache, muscle aches, and exhaustion. The person infected develops a rash that starts on the face and spreads. Monkeypox lasts for typically 2 to 4 weeks.

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches

Backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

Tips to prevent Monkeypox

The following information provided by the CDC are steps to help prevent being infected with Monkeypox:

Avoid contact with animals that could harbor the virus (including animals that are sick or that have been found dead in areas where monkeypox occurs).

Avoid contact with any materials, such as bedding, that has been in contact with a sick animal.

Isolate infected patients from others who could be at risk for infection.

Practice good hand hygiene after contact with infected animals or humans. For example, washing your hands with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Use personal protective equipment (PPE) when caring for patients.

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness that was first reported in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The CDC says there is no proven, safe treatment for Monkeypox. To prevent an outbreak, smallpox vaccine, antivirals, and vaccinia immune globulin (VIG) can be used.

Monkeypox Cases by State