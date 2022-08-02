SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – President Biden has announced a new team to lead the country’s response to the Monkeypox outbreak.

According to the CDC, there are 134 cases of the virus in Massachusetts and close to 6,000 nationwide. The Commonwealth does have vaccines available but by appointment. Health experts say the vaccine is most effective when administered before or soon after exposure to the virus.

There are 13 facilities within the state offering vaccination against Monkeypox. Two of which are in western Massachusetts, Baystate Medical and Tapestry Health. The state has the following criteria for vaccine eligibility:

Known contacts identified by public health via case investigation, contact tracing, and risk exposure assessments (this may include sexual partners, household contacts, and healthcare workers); as well as

Presumed contacts who meet the following criteria: Know that a sexual partner in the past 14 days was diagnosed with monkeypox Had multiple sexual partners in the past 14 days in a jurisdiction with known monkeypox



JYNNEOS vaccine in Massachusetts

Fenway Health (Boston): Appointments can be made by calling 617-927-6060 Monday through Friday between 9 AM and 5 PM

Massachusetts General Hospital Sexual Health Clinic (Boston): Appointments can be made by calling 617-726-2748 Monday through Friday between 8 AM and 4:30 PM

Boston Medical Center (Boston): Appointments can be made by calling 617-414-2803 Monday through Friday between 9 AM and 5 PM

Outer Cape Cod Health Services (Provincetown): Appointments can be made by calling 508-905-2888 Monday through Friday between 8 AM and 5 PM

JRI Health (Framingham) : Register for an appointment directly with JRI Health. Appointments can also be made by calling 508-935-2960 Mondays and Fridays between 8 AM and 4 PM and Tuesday through Thursdays between 8 AM and 6:30 PM

Greater Lawrence Family Health Center (Lawrence) : Appointments can be made by calling 978-557-2319 Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 4 PM

Health Innovations (Randolph): Appointments can be made by calling 339-987-1956 Monday through Friday between 10 AM and 5 PM

Baystate Medical Center Brightwood Health Center (Springfield): Appointments can be made by calling 413-794-4458 Monday through Friday between 8 AM and 5 PM

Tapestry Health (Springfield): Appointments can be made by calling 413-586-2016, extension 121, Monday through Friday between 8 AM and 4 PM

AIDS Project Worcester and University of Massachusetts Medical Center (Worcester): Appointments can be made by calling 508-755-3773, extension 113, Monday through Friday between 9 AM and 5 PM

Seven Hills Behavioral Health (New Bedford): Appointments can be made by calling 774-634-3725 Monday through Friday between 9 AM and 5 PM

Cambridge Health Alliance (Cambridge/Somerville) : Appointments can be made by calling 781-338-0104 Monday through Friday between 9 AM and 5 PM

East Boston Neighborhood Health Center (Boston): Appointments can be made by calling 617-568-4500 Monday through Friday between 8 AM and 5 PM. This site also offers vaccine appointments on Saturdays between 10 AM and 2 PM

Vaccine availability is limited, the Commonwealth received just over 2,000 doses on July 5th. Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal is calling on the president to make more doses available, “we now have about 1.1 million doses which for a two-dose prevention strategy will cover only one-third of that at-risk.”

In Massachusetts, you must make an appointment in order to get vaccinated. California and New York have both declared a state of emergency over monkeypox. The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global health emergency in July.

