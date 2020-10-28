More Americans say upcoming presidential election causing them stress

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A recent study finds this upcoming presidential election is causing a significant amount of stress on Americans.

Not only are we in the midst of a presidential election but add a pandemic to the mix and that’s stressing many people out.

According to a new survey conducted by the Harris Poll on behalf of the American Psychological Association, more than two-thirds of U.S. Adults, or 68 percent, say that the 2020 presidential election is stressing them out. This is an increase from 52 percent in the the 2016 election. It doesn’t seem to matter whether you are a democrat, republican or independent.

The good news, there are ways to limit your stress. 22News spoke with a doctor from Baystate Health on ways to cope with the current situation.

“Go for a walk, read a book. Play a board game. Do something that relaxes you and is not immersing you in 24/7 media coverage,” said Vice Chair of Psychiatry at Baystate Health, Dr. Stuart Anfang.

The study also finds that black adults reporting the election as a source of stress jumped from 46 percent in 2016 to 71 percent this year.

Getting off your phone for as long as possible is one important way to relieve your stress.